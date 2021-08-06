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Imam Curses Seal Team Six Heroes Bodies
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43 views • August 06, 2021
August 6, 2011, Fallen Angel Shootdown of Extortion 17.
Government approved Imam disgraces bodies of Seal Team Six heroes at their funeral.
The families had requested it to be a private memorial event, but Obama made an appearance and ensured the Imam was there.
This was the most egregious, despicable insult to the heroes lost in Extortion17 and the families who were grieving.
Government approved Imam disgraces bodies of Seal Team Six heroes at their funeral.
The families had requested it to be a private memorial event, but Obama made an appearance and ensured the Imam was there.
This was the most egregious, despicable insult to the heroes lost in Extortion17 and the families who were grieving.
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