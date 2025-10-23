Zionist pastor John Hagee on the Synagogue of Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist pastor John Hagee at the Christians United for Israel conference said that Jews are "above all the people on the face of the earth” and "that includes the United States of America”
More false doctrine from a Synagogue of Satan supporting Pastor.
Source @infolibnews
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!