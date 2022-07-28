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(Everything I Do) I Do It For You - The Passion Of The Christ
JustinTowne
JustinTowne
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8 views • July 28, 2022

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Video Credits: The Passion of The Christ - Mel Gibson, Icon Distribution. Inc.

*Copyright Owners: UniversumFilm, Fox, Lasso Group

Find full credit list for the film here - http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0335345/

www.darrenbartlett.co.uk

www.muzaria.com

www.salvacosta.co.uk


Song: (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

*Copyright Owners: UMG

Artist: Bryan Adams - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxuYPUdTZHRZKVRZ1km1plw

Writers: Bryan Adams, Michael Kamen, Robert John “Mutt” Lange


Audio Clipping: The Chosen - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheChosenSeries

*Copyright Owners: Bethel Music (Sound Recordings) On behalf of: Bethel Music


Lyrics:

Look into my eyes

You will see

What you mean to me

Search your heart

Search your soul

And when you find me there

You'll search no more

Don't tell me it's not worth tryin' for

You can't tell me it's not worth dyin' for

You know it's true

Everything I do

I do it for you

Look into your heart

You will find

There's nothin' there to hide

Take me as I am

Take my life

I would give it all

I would sacrifice

Don't tell me it's not worth fightin' for

I can't help it, there's nothin' I want more

You know it's true

Everything I do

I do it for you

There's no love

Like your love

And no other

Could give more love

There's nowhere

Unless You're there

All the time

All the way, yeah

Look into your heart

Oh, you can't tell me it's not worth tryin' for

I can't help it, there's nothin' I want more

Yeah, I would fight for you

I'd *lie* for you

Walk the wire for you

Yeah, I'd die for you

You know it's true

Everything I do

Oh, I do it for you

Everything I do

And we'll see it through

Oh, we'll see it through

Oh yeah

Yeah

Search your heart

Search your soul

You can't tell me it ain't worth dying for

Oh yeah

I'll be there, yeah

I'd walk the wire for you

I will die for you

Oh yeah

I would die for you

I'm going all the way, all they way, yeah

*(With the exception of lying, because Jesus would NEVER lie.)*


Beatitudes:

Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven;

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted;

Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth;

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied;

Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy;

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God;

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called Sons of God;

Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven; And Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely, on my account; Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in Heaven.



Keywords
music videoeverything i dopassion of the christ
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