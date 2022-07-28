(Everything I Do) I Do It For You - The Passion Of The Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE: This video is considered fair use, for informational purposes, and non-profit.
DISCLAIMER: All videos uploaded here are under the guidelines of fair use for the purpose of entertainment and education only. The original material remains the property of the original holder and no copyright infringement is intended.
Video Credits: The Passion of The Christ - Mel Gibson, Icon Distribution. Inc.
*Copyright Owners: UniversumFilm, Fox, Lasso Group
Find full credit list for the film here - http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0335345/
www.darrenbartlett.co.uk
www.muzaria.com
www.salvacosta.co.uk
Song: (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
*Copyright Owners: UMG
Artist: Bryan Adams - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxuYPUdTZHRZKVRZ1km1plw
Writers: Bryan Adams, Michael Kamen, Robert John “Mutt” Lange
Audio Clipping: The Chosen - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheChosenSeries
*Copyright Owners: Bethel Music (Sound Recordings) On behalf of: Bethel Music
Lyrics:
Look into my eyes
You will see
What you mean to me
Search your heart
Search your soul
And when you find me there
You'll search no more
Don't tell me it's not worth tryin' for
You can't tell me it's not worth dyin' for
You know it's true
Everything I do
I do it for you
Look into your heart
You will find
There's nothin' there to hide
Take me as I am
Take my life
I would give it all
I would sacrifice
Don't tell me it's not worth fightin' for
I can't help it, there's nothin' I want more
You know it's true
Everything I do
I do it for you
There's no love
Like your love
And no other
Could give more love
There's nowhere
Unless You're there
All the time
All the way, yeah
Look into your heart
Oh, you can't tell me it's not worth tryin' for
I can't help it, there's nothin' I want more
Yeah, I would fight for you
I'd *lie* for you
Walk the wire for you
Yeah, I'd die for you
You know it's true
Everything I do
Oh, I do it for you
Everything I do
And we'll see it through
Oh, we'll see it through
Oh yeah
Yeah
Search your heart
Search your soul
You can't tell me it ain't worth dying for
Oh yeah
I'll be there, yeah
I'd walk the wire for you
I will die for you
Oh yeah
I would die for you
I'm going all the way, all they way, yeah
*(With the exception of lying, because Jesus would NEVER lie.)*
Beatitudes:
Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven;
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted;
Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth;
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied;
Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy;
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God;
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called Sons of God;
Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven; And Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely, on my account; Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in Heaven.