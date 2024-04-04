CAUGHT IN A FREAK TROPICAL STORM

We were traveling down the southwest coast of Costa Rica checking out small towns. We stopped on the side of the road to take some photos of a mountain range that had some clouds on it and a freak storm moved in. The entire video was actually 6 minutes long and the storm actually shut down my phone. It was an incredible experience.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.