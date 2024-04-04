Create New Account
CAUGHT IN A FREAK TROPICAL STORM
We were traveling down the southwest coast of Costa Rica checking out small towns. We stopped on the side of the road to take some photos of a mountain range that had some clouds on it and a freak storm moved in. The entire video was actually 6 minutes long and the storm actually shut down my phone. It was an incredible experience.

