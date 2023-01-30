https://gettr.com/post/p26q2e56b1b
1/29/2023 Miles Guo: Once the US starts to seize the CCP’s assets, all its allies such Canada, Japan, Australia and European countries will follow suit. All kinds of measures will be taken to prevent the CCP from withdrawing large sums of money
#seizeCCPassets #seizeChineseBankassets #USCongressLegislation
1/29/2023 文贵直播：一旦美国开始查封中共资产，加拿大、日本、欧洲、澳大利亚等盟国必将跟进，而且会出台各种措施防止大额资金外出
#查封中共资产 #查封中共银行 #美国国会立法
