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AUSTRALIA Honest Government Ad | Quarantine & Vaccines
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74 views • May 02, 2022
The Australien Government has made an ad about its hotel quarantine and vaccines policies, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative.
CREDITS
🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
🔹 Acted by Zoë Amanda Wilson: https://www.facebook.com/ZoeAmandaWilson
🔹 Voice by Lucy
🔹 Thanks to Dbot for script assistance
🔹 Thanks to Kylie Harris for production and research assistance
🔹 Thanks to Dr David Berger and Anthony Macali for data on airborne transmission and quarantine breaches: https://twitter.com/migga
🔹 Thanks to Damian and Matt for script feedback
🔹 Music by PMWA: https://audiojungle.net/item/timelaps...
🔹 Outro music by Mozart x Eric Parsons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6JBB...
👉 TOP SOURCES recommended reading:
🔸 ABC Fact Check, "Scott Morrison says hotel quarantine has been 99.9 per cent successful. Is that correct?", https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-1...
🔸 The Lancet: "Ten scientific reasons in support of airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2" https://www.thelancet.com/article/S01...
🔸 Covid Live Quarantine Breaches: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...
🔸 For live tracking of quarantine breaches, follow Anthony Macali: https://twitter.com/migga
🔸 The Conversation, "Hotel quarantine causes 1 outbreak for every 204 infected travellers. It’s far from ‘fit for purpose’" (note, we used more up to date numbers hence the 1 in 44 figure): https://theconversation.com/hotel-qua...
👉 MORE SOURCES for further reading
🔹 Q&A, "there's no debate on aerosol transmission": https://youtu.be/EMtU0yxTHiQ?t=2220
🔹 Belgium: "Ventilation becomes most important weapon in the fight against corona": https://translate.google.com/translat...
🔹 "Experts call to move hotel quarantine out of cities": https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel...
🔹 "AMA calls for urgent action on hotel quarantine": https://www.ama.com.au/gpnn/issue-21-...
🔹 The Conversation, "Hotel quarantine causes 1 outbreak for every 204 infected travellers. It’s far from ‘fit for purpose’" (note, we used more up to date numbers hence the 1 in 44 figure): https://theconversation.com/hotel-qua...
🔹 The Lancet, genomic study showing 98% of all cases in Melbourne's 2nd wave caused by a single hotel quarantine breach: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
🔹 Australia's OECD ranking for vaccine roll-out (regularly updated): https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
CREDITS
🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
🔹 Acted by Zoë Amanda Wilson: https://www.facebook.com/ZoeAmandaWilson
🔹 Voice by Lucy
🔹 Thanks to Dbot for script assistance
🔹 Thanks to Kylie Harris for production and research assistance
🔹 Thanks to Dr David Berger and Anthony Macali for data on airborne transmission and quarantine breaches: https://twitter.com/migga
🔹 Thanks to Damian and Matt for script feedback
🔹 Music by PMWA: https://audiojungle.net/item/timelaps...
🔹 Outro music by Mozart x Eric Parsons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6JBB...
👉 TOP SOURCES recommended reading:
🔸 ABC Fact Check, "Scott Morrison says hotel quarantine has been 99.9 per cent successful. Is that correct?", https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-1...
🔸 The Lancet: "Ten scientific reasons in support of airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2" https://www.thelancet.com/article/S01...
🔸 Covid Live Quarantine Breaches: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...
🔸 For live tracking of quarantine breaches, follow Anthony Macali: https://twitter.com/migga
🔸 The Conversation, "Hotel quarantine causes 1 outbreak for every 204 infected travellers. It’s far from ‘fit for purpose’" (note, we used more up to date numbers hence the 1 in 44 figure): https://theconversation.com/hotel-qua...
👉 MORE SOURCES for further reading
🔹 Q&A, "there's no debate on aerosol transmission": https://youtu.be/EMtU0yxTHiQ?t=2220
🔹 Belgium: "Ventilation becomes most important weapon in the fight against corona": https://translate.google.com/translat...
🔹 "Experts call to move hotel quarantine out of cities": https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel...
🔹 "AMA calls for urgent action on hotel quarantine": https://www.ama.com.au/gpnn/issue-21-...
🔹 The Conversation, "Hotel quarantine causes 1 outbreak for every 204 infected travellers. It’s far from ‘fit for purpose’" (note, we used more up to date numbers hence the 1 in 44 figure): https://theconversation.com/hotel-qua...
🔹 The Lancet, genomic study showing 98% of all cases in Melbourne's 2nd wave caused by a single hotel quarantine breach: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
🔹 Australia's OECD ranking for vaccine roll-out (regularly updated): https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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