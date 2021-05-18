© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAERS Adverse Events Cover Up
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • May 18, 2021
IS THE CDC HIDING VACCINE FAILURES?
Despite a lack of science showing Covid vaccines can stop transmission or infection, many are still surprised infections are happening in the vaccinated. Coined ‘breakthrough’ cases, the CDC’s official stance is to now obscure reporting of any case that happens in the fully vaccinated.
Despite a lack of science showing Covid vaccines can stop transmission or infection, many are still surprised infections are happening in the vaccinated. Coined ‘breakthrough’ cases, the CDC’s official stance is to now obscure reporting of any case that happens in the fully vaccinated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.