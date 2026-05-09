NWO Oil Control & Explosion at Chalmette Refining - May 8, 2026

The PBF Chalmette Refinery in Louisiana exploded Friday May 8, 2026 in the afternoon, sending massive smoke plumes over the New Orleans area.





Important things to know about air quality

https://www.accuweather.com/en/accuweather-ready/air-quality-facts-you-need-to-know/712427





This is now the ELEVENTH major refinery fire across multiple continents since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28. Ecuador, Mexico, Australia, Russia, India, Texas, Romania, Pakistan, Myanmar, India again, and now Louisiana.





Credits to: WVUE Fox8, Ryan Rozbiani & MT