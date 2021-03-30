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FAKE Phony Coronavirus “Fear Videos” Were Used as Psychological Weapons to Bring America to Her Knees
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130 views • March 30, 2021
How Phony Coronavirus “Fear Videos” Were Used as Psychological Weapons to Bring America to Her Knees
FAKE China depicting ghastly “Coronavirus” scenes. The videos captured supposed Coronavirus victims in various stages of pandemic horror. Some showed people foaming at the mouth and collapsing in the streets, while others featured ominous government officials wearing Hazmat suits, hovering over lifeless bodies struck down from the virus.
Those video clips played night and day into the darkest and most personal fears of every single American who watched them.
FAKE China depicting ghastly “Coronavirus” scenes. The videos captured supposed Coronavirus victims in various stages of pandemic horror. Some showed people foaming at the mouth and collapsing in the streets, while others featured ominous government officials wearing Hazmat suits, hovering over lifeless bodies struck down from the virus.
Those video clips played night and day into the darkest and most personal fears of every single American who watched them.
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