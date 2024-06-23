⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 June 2024)

▫️In the morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by high precision long-range sea-based weaponry at a training site of pilots and engineers of the Ukrainian Air Forces.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned objects have been destroyed.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 151st Mechanised Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade, 36th Marines Brigade, 17th National Guard Brigade, 125th, and 127th territorial defence brigades near Glubokoye, Tikhoye, Veseloye, Pitomnik, Lesnoye, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, six 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and one Plastun electronic reconnaissance station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade, 11th, 66th, 115th, 116th mech'd brigs, 40th Separate Regiment, and 1st Natl Guard Brig near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, Nadiya, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 UKR troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 5th Assault Brig, 24th, 30th, 72nd, 93rd mech'd brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, 80th Air Assault Brig near Chasov Yar, Grigorovka, Kalinin, Minkovka, Konstantinovka, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 570 UKR troops, 1 tank, 3 pickup trucks, 7 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119.

Four AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 23rd, 114th mechanised brigs, 142nd Infantry Brig, 109th Territorial Defence Brig, and 2nd Natl Guard Brigade near Novgorodskoye, Novopokrovskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Karlovka, Mikhailovka, & Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

6 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 142nd Infantry Brigade, 24th, 47th mech'd brigs, 12th Separate Rifle Battalion, and 107th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 430 UKR troops, one tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 7 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 2 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd syst, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 100-mm MT-12 anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig & 48th Assault Battalion of the Territorial Defence near Urozhaynoye, Makarovka, and Prechistovka (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 UKR troops, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Strela-10 SAM combat vehicle, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M109 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade, 39th Coastal Defence Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, Zolotaya Balka, Olgovka, and Tokaryovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 UKR troops, 1 tank, 5 motor vehicles, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.



In addition, 3 Anklav & 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations were destroyed.



▫️OP'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU Groups of Forces wiped out one German-made IRIS-T SAM launcher, two P-18 radars for locating and tracking aerial targets, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS, Czech-made Vampire MLRS, and Olkha MLRS projectiles.



In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 air defence missile systems, 16,406 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,346 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,785 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,840 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.