Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CERN and the key.
channel image
Alan S
41 Subscribers
185 views
Published Yesterday

On April 8th 2024 CERN will fire up again. Dr Astrid Stuckelberger exposes the entities they are being brought through when CERN fires up.

Keywords
evilcernopening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket