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Double Vaxxed 27x's More Likely to Be Reinfected - Triple Vaxxed More Likely to Die.
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1571 views • March 06, 2022
Dr. Richard Urso: "We have SARS-Cov-1 patients who still had immunity 18 years later. Let that sink in... This is long, broad, durable immunity."
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