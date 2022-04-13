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Shanghai Horrors, Booster Vax Maxxers and The Ukraine False Flag is Here
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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443 views • April 13, 2022
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#China, agonized locals in some residential district in #Shanghai totalitarian lockdown
screamed in horror "we are starving to death" "we haven't eaten for a very long time" "we are really starving to death". https://twitter.com/GundamNorthrop/status/1511397246868238340

People in Shanghai scream out of their windows due to lack of food supply and psychological pressure. : https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1513118381930688514

A woman trying to escape the terror lockdowns in Shanghai is forcibly detained by CCP medical troops: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1513484347021660163
This is horror beyond words in Shanghai. Some of the animals are still alive. They're not the least bit humane about how they murder them”
https://twitter.com/NurseRichie1/status/1513630388656095234

‘Chemical weapon’ horror as Putin drops ‘poisonous substance’ on city - ‘People suffering' https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1594611/russia-chemical-weapons-ukraine-latest-vladimir-putin-mariupol
Keywords
false flagputinshanghai
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