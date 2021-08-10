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911 Mantra in Memoriam Bazra 1960- 2019
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11 views • August 10, 2021
" This is a poem, written and performed by west australian poet barry parsons, aka Bazra. He has combined images found, mostly from comments and friends on his myspace page - the war OF terror. With two university degrees and a period of journalism behind him, Bazra is hardly a novice when it comes to language and media. 911 mantra outlines his (and many others') opinion that the events of september 11-the catalyst for the war of terror- were completely different from the government (s)and msm's 1984-like cover-story." July 31, 2007 Barry Parson, rest in power
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