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On The UK NHS Invitations For A Covid-19 Test It Said In Latin:"Ipsos Mori" Translated To English Means "They Die"😳
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1461 views • April 02, 2021
On the UK NHS invitations for a covid-19 test it said in Latin:
"Ipsos Mori" translated to English means "They Die"😳 this covid-19 psyops is an evil eugenics bioterrorism.
Read & see it here:
https://www.cravenfreedom.com/news/health/fakescience.html
There is a company worth 88 million pounds working with the NHS called "Ipsos mori" it is a market research company based in London, England
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipsos_MORI
"Ipsos Mori" translated to English means "They Die"😳 this covid-19 psyops is an evil eugenics bioterrorism.
Read & see it here:
https://www.cravenfreedom.com/news/health/fakescience.html
There is a company worth 88 million pounds working with the NHS called "Ipsos mori" it is a market research company based in London, England
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipsos_MORI
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