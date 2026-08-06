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Red Sea Is Heating Up
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Tensions are mounting in Yemen, with recent developments suggesting war between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis could soon resume.

The escalation began last month when the Houthis resumed attacks on Saudi Arabia, then announced a naval blockade on the kingdom in response to the years-long siege on Yemen.

On July 30, reports revealed that Saudi Arabia is preparing for a major offensive against the Houthis in Yemen, by sea and possibly by land. In preparation for the offensive, Saudi forces have reportedly withdrawn from eastern Yemen, leaving the region to allied Yemeni government forces who would lead any ground operation.

These reports came right after the Saudi Defense Ministry issued a joint statement with 13 other countries, announcing a maritime defense alliance to secure navigation around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis were unfazed by the Saudi escalation. On July 31, the group announced that its blockade had forced the kingdom to reroute at least eight tankers around Africa rather than through the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

On August 4, the group said it had carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” at Najran Regional Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, where a Patriot and other air defense systems are deployed.

That same day, an Indian commercial vessel sank after being attacked in the Red Sea by an explosives-laden boat off Yemen’s western coast. The Houthis were blamed for the attack.

Reeling under pressure, Saudi Arabia reportedly launched quiet diplomatic outreach to the Houthis through Omani intermediaries, while maintaining military readiness for potential strikes if negotiations prove unsuccessful.

Despite the diplomatic outreach, the Houthis tightened their blockade. On August 5, the group announced attacks on two Saudi tankers. The first tanker, Wafaa, was targeted in the Red Sea off the Saudi coast, while the second, Daisy, was struck in the Gulf of Aden.

The de-escalation efforts launched by Saudi Arabia are unlikely to succeed unless the kingdom eases its siege on Yemen, as the Houthis have demanded. If these demands are not met, full-on war between the two sides could soon resume.

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