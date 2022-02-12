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Are you Positive you Belong to Jesus Christ ..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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165 views • February 12, 2022
Rumble — Are you In the world acting as if nothing is wrong with attending things that evil people fund? Are you keeping your eye on Jesus?

The Super Bowl halftime shows tell you everything you need to know about the people who fund them.
It's time to come out of Babylon everyone

Original from fakebook

https://www.facebook.com/laura.cloninger.31/videos/1835135660207985/

Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gweather warfareaiscripturegenocidenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismmasksmorgellonsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy