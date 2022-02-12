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Are you Positive you Belong to Jesus Christ ..?
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165 views • February 12, 2022
Rumble — Are you In the world acting as if nothing is wrong with attending things that evil people fund? Are you keeping your eye on Jesus?
The Super Bowl halftime shows tell you everything you need to know about the people who fund them.
It's time to come out of Babylon everyone
Original from fakebook
https://www.facebook.com/laura.cloninger.31/videos/1835135660207985/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
The Super Bowl halftime shows tell you everything you need to know about the people who fund them.
It's time to come out of Babylon everyone
Original from fakebook
https://www.facebook.com/laura.cloninger.31/videos/1835135660207985/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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