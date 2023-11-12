IDF reservist units take control of a key area between Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,per Israeli media report.
Israeli media:
The fighters of the "Harel" reserve brigade raided the Al-Karman area in the Gaza Strip, destroying enemy and terrorist infrastructure
In recent days, the fighters of the Harel Brigade's combat team raided the Al-Karman area between Beit Hanun and Jabaliya. During the raid they destroyed enemy and terrorist infrastructure in the area. Among the infrastructures located: long-range launchers aimed at Israel, anti-tank launch sites, tunnel shafts and observation posts of the terrorist organization Hamas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.