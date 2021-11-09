Robert F. Kennedy Calling for a Worldwide Walkout To Defend Our Own Rights

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11/02/2021 Robert F. Kennedy called for a worldwide walkout and stated only by demanding to take our rights back can our voice be heard.
Marjorie Taylor Green said Joe Scarborough could “go to hell” for his calling to fire all firemen and cops (who don’t obey the government’s Covid vaccine protocols).