Church Leader and Former Closet Drinker Overcame by Renewing Her Mind - Rose Ann Forte

People make a lot of excuses for drinking, but ultimately, pursuing drunkenness is a lie that Satan is selling to millions. Rose Ann Forte was one of those people who “bought the lie,” and after struggling with an alcohol problem, she finally broke free of this horrible addiction and is now the founder of The Plans He Has For Me. Rose Ann has also written a transformative book, “The Plans He Has For Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol.” Rose Ann talks about the factors that drove her to drink as well as the events that led her to deciding she needed to kick the habit for good. She shares how people can retrain their subconscious mind to stop being dependent on alcohol while also renewing their mind with the truth of God’s Word.
TAKEAWAYS
Oftentimes a problem with alcohol can start developing many years before it’s even openly identified as an issue
Alcohol causes many different types of cancer and it raises hormonal levels
It’s good to have a support group around you that will help you stop drinking
To successfully kick alcohol to the curb, forgive yourself, forgive others, and put on the full armor of God
