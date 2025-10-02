© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yom Kippur 2025 – The Day of Atonement Explained
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, is observed with fasting, prayer, and reflection. ✡️ Known as the Day of Atonement, it is a time for repentance, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal.
In this video, we explore the traditions, meaning, and significance of Yom Kippur, and how it is celebrated by Jewish communities around the world.
