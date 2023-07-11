Double Mastectomy and Gender-Affirming Care Leaves Girl With Major Regrets - Prisha Mosley

Prisha Mosley is a 24 year-old woman and gender detransitioner who endured years of medically-induced pain and mutilation at the hands of doctors under the guise of gender-affirming treatment. Prisha describes how a dangerous online community convinced her that she was really a man trapped in a woman’s body. She also highlights how she suffered from Borderline Personality Disorder and the horrific depression that took over her life as a teenager, mostly due to being sexually abused. Prisha details the horrific aftermath of receiving hormone treatment and a double mastectomy - and the long term side effects she now suffers as a result, including massive joint pain. She says she regrets every aspect of the gender transition process and is on a mission to warn youth to think twice before transitioning.
TAKEAWAYS
Prisha’s parents were pressured into greenlighting gender affirming treatment through medical manipulation
Severe medical and social brainwashing led Prisha to believe that transitioning into being a man was the cure to her previous abuse
Parents beware: online “glitter” communities and chat rooms can be a hotbed for planting seeds of gender confusion in kids’ minds
Testosterone is a known antidepressant that can cause rage, aggression, and mood swings
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Detrans Diary Video: http://bit.ly/411X2xY
Prisha Instagram Video: https://bit.ly/415L1rc
Battlefield Hollywood (get 25% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/LITTLELIGHTCCM
Prisha Testimony Video: http://bit.ly/3zI1s1q
Donate to Prisha’s Breast Reconstruction: https://bit.ly/43tgvd5
🔗 CONNECT WITH PRISHA MOSLEY
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detransaqua/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/detransaqua
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@detransaqua
Substack: http://bit.ly/3GInxk2
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.