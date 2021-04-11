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Trump vax strategy explained
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263 views • April 11, 2021
The Trump vax strategy left us scratching our heads. Please allow David Sorensen to explain his take on why President Trump may have promoted "vaccines" recently. If Trump is for the people, and wants to make America great again, why then is he pushing the covid vaccines? Watch this video to see what is probably the hidden agenda.
Of note, Davids explanation of his turning toward Trump post 2016 is same as my own experience. We are both outsiders, David is Dutch, myself Australian. We are both independent of each other and are in full agreement. GOD WINS. In the meantime we help as many as possible wake the freak up. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Davids work can be found here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/warpspeed/
Of note, Davids explanation of his turning toward Trump post 2016 is same as my own experience. We are both outsiders, David is Dutch, myself Australian. We are both independent of each other and are in full agreement. GOD WINS. In the meantime we help as many as possible wake the freak up. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Davids work can be found here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/warpspeed/
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