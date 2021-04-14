14/4/2021 Natalie Winters: Jeffrey Sachs, Chairman of The Lancet’s COVID-19 Commission, Has A Lot Of Ties to Chinese Communist Party

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Abstract: Natalie Winters: Like many of these people who are kind of running cover for the Chinese government and mainstream media outlets and these bodies like the World Health Organization, Sachs has a lot of ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Peter Daszak, Fauci, the Jeffrey Sachs types of the world would rather prevent selling out the Chinese Communist Party, than revealing that they failed in their quest to kind of stop this pandemic from spreading.