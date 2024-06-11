© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation 5 Different Displaced Families Footage
تالا وامير
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuYC-bY4gyw
يومنا الاخير بالخيمه💔هربنا تحت القص.ف
Our last day in the tent: We escaped under the bombardment.
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt74LWTtFfI
رحنا نستلم طرد صح📦 فجأة انقلبت كل غزة وعشنا يوم مررر!!عب
We were about to receive a package right 📦 Suddenly the whole of Gaza turned upside down and we lived a bitter day!!
Summer Home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjuURW3KJ2A
استلمنا طرد غذائي أحلامهم لمرح و نشأت
They will receive the food package of their dreams to have fun and grow up
سفرة ام يوسف من غزه
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efxo8XmIPp0
كان نفسي فيها من زمان وعملتها ورحت زياره علي اولاد سلفي
I had been there for a long time and had done it and went to visit my predecessor’s children
الشيف تهاني قاعود
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTYjid6JYXQ&t
المجاعة مستمرة في شمال غزة للإنسان والحيوان
Starvation continues in northern Gaza for humans and animals