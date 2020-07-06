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TARGETED BY MINNESOTA MEDICAL BOARD FOR SPEAKING OUT ABOUT COVID-19 - DR. SCOTT JENSEN (VIDEO)
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50 views • July 06, 2020
"Could this happen to you by speaking out? Could they come after your business or license? Share the message, no one’s immune to attacks." -- DR. SCOTT JENSEN (Medical Doctor and MN State Senator)
TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
This video shows you to what extent the government is going after TRUTHERS, even Medical Doctors and State Senators. The WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION and FEMA, along with the CDC are now running the USA. The U.S. President Trump is nothing more than a puppet. He is still focused on building the Southern Wall, and China Trade Issues, and not focused on ANY REAL PROBLEMS IN THE USA. He is letting the New World Order agenda unfold UNIMPEDED. People need to say NO TO FACE MASKS, NO TO TESTING, NO TO LOCK DOWNS, NO TO BORDER CLOSINGS, NO TO BUSINESSES CLOSINGS, NO TO COVIPASS, NO TO COVID19 VACCINATIONS, NO TO FLU VACCINATIONS, and NO TO THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION. The United Nations has NO SAY SO WITH GOVERNMENT OR HEALTH in the USA. Below is the linked video that has Dr. Jensen in a battle to save his Medical License and Career.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CDC ORDERS DOCTORS TO EXAGGERATE COVID DEATHS - SENATOR DR. SCOTT JENSEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PAhb56njCZ2U/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
This video shows you to what extent the government is going after TRUTHERS, even Medical Doctors and State Senators. The WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION and FEMA, along with the CDC are now running the USA. The U.S. President Trump is nothing more than a puppet. He is still focused on building the Southern Wall, and China Trade Issues, and not focused on ANY REAL PROBLEMS IN THE USA. He is letting the New World Order agenda unfold UNIMPEDED. People need to say NO TO FACE MASKS, NO TO TESTING, NO TO LOCK DOWNS, NO TO BORDER CLOSINGS, NO TO BUSINESSES CLOSINGS, NO TO COVIPASS, NO TO COVID19 VACCINATIONS, NO TO FLU VACCINATIONS, and NO TO THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION. The United Nations has NO SAY SO WITH GOVERNMENT OR HEALTH in the USA. Below is the linked video that has Dr. Jensen in a battle to save his Medical License and Career.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CDC ORDERS DOCTORS TO EXAGGERATE COVID DEATHS - SENATOR DR. SCOTT JENSEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PAhb56njCZ2U/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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