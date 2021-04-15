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EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds to FBI Raid on Infowars Reporter
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152 views • April 15, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds to FBI Raid on Infowars Reporter
Alex Jones breaks down the story of Infowars editor Sam Montoya's arrest for filming inside the DC Capitol on Jan. 6th. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60775094a0192d22a54b0d96
Alex Jones breaks down the story of Infowars editor Sam Montoya's arrest for filming inside the DC Capitol on Jan. 6th. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60775094a0192d22a54b0d96
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