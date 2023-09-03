Create New Account
16. Monero CLI Wallet: Sending Monero
GTWY Academy
1 Subscribers
21 views
Published 12 hours ago

Monero means money in Esperanto. Monero is singular. The plural of monero is moneroj. Therefore, you receive/send one monero (1 XMR) or multiple moneroj (n units of XMR).

One required characteristic of money is divisibility: money should be divisible in sub-units, and so is Monero. The smallest unit of Monero is 1 piconero: 10^-12 XMR or 0.000000000001 XMR.

Reference: https://www.getmonero.org/resources/moneropedia/denominations.html

