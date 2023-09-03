16. Monero CLI Wallet: Sending Monero

Monero means money in Esperanto. Monero is singular. The plural of
monero is moneroj. Therefore, you receive/send one monero (1 XMR) or
multiple moneroj (n units of XMR).
One required characteristic of money is divisibility: money should be divisible in sub-units, and so is Monero. The smallest unit of Monero is 1 piconero: 10^-12 XMR or 0.000000000001 XMR.
Reference: https://www.getmonero.org/resources/moneropedia/denominations.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.