Spencer Pratt Lights a Fire Under LA's Old Guard

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May 4, 2026 - Spencer Pratt is a former Reality TV Star who lost it all in the Palisades fire, and now he wants to reform Los Angeles as its next mayor. Will it be Pratt, the Dem Socialist, or the Failed Incumbent?
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