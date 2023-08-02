There Are No Aliens! By Daniel O'Connor! The Great Deception that will Rock the Faith of Millions!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Indeed, part of the coming Great Deception will perhaps in some way involve the notion of “aliens,” this notion being used to persuade us to change our ways and beliefs. I am concerned that this Great Deception will be hastened with the imminent release of the U.S. Government’s hitherto confidential “UFO” files — their deadline is June of this year. And I am equally concerned that many in the Vatican will do their utmost to promote this deception.





Author Daniel O'Connor Posted on March 6, 2021: https://dsdoconnor.com/2021/03/06/there-are-no-aliens/

