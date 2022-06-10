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Savage Kari Lake destroys her opponent, corrupt Arizona SoS Katie Hobbs:
"She's crooked and she's corrupt. And we've seen that in the way that the elections were handled. She never bothered to clean up the voter rolls which are a complete mess. We've got dead people voting... It's outrageous and the people of Arizona don't want her."
She also talks about how she's currently in federal court trying to ban and remove the use of Smartmatic and Dominion machines