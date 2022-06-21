BLM Narrative is Failing? | Making Sense of the Madness

Has BLM’s stealing of their donations finally caught up to them?





The Black Lives Matter narrative is falling apart as more and more cases of the leadership from the group come out of them using donation money for their own benefit. From million-dollar salaries to multi-million dollar mansions the BLM fraud organization is finally getting caught.





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews the founder of Every Black Life Matters about Juneteenth and the decline of BLM.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/marxist-subversion-with-kevin-mcgary-and-chris-paul-msom-ep-523/

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