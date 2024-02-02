Create New Account
Preview to The Grand Deception 1
What is happening
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

381 views • Feb 2, 2024 • #FuckerCarlson

In 2020, a Federal Judge SEALED Ayyadurai v. Twitter lawsuit revealing GOVT’s BACKDOOR Censorship Portal into Twitter, etc. #FuckerCarlson @TuckerCarlson & his Grifter Media Network also CONCEALED it! Why? -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com FULL video: vashiva.com/Dr-shiva-the-grand-deception/

