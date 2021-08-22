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Candidate 4governor Kari Lake Birthday’s gathering on august 21st 2021
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31 views • August 22, 2021
Candidate 4governor Kari Lake. Together we will take our movement all the way to the 9th floor. Happy Birthday Kari Lake tiny clip of # 45 president Trump streaming his speech.
August 21st 2021
#maapreal #maapmedia #thekarilake #karilake
This Campaign is powered by AMAZING Grass Roots Patriots that are dedicating their time and energy to saving our Great State .
Camera Op: Eric Williamson
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
We appreciate the campaign folks. Good job.
August 21st 2021
#maapreal #maapmedia #thekarilake #karilake
This Campaign is powered by AMAZING Grass Roots Patriots that are dedicating their time and energy to saving our Great State .
Camera Op: Eric Williamson
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
We appreciate the campaign folks. Good job.
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