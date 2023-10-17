Worldwide exposure of the same techniques of the deep state repeated over and over. Ole Dammegård

Ole Damegard website:
https://lightonconspiracies.com
LANDING PAGE for people to get a "FREE" precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
WAVWATCH Self Care Watch for Your Body & Mind:
JACO100 for $100 Off: https://www.wavwatch.com/?aff=S1XjpP6i2
Affordable Stem Cell Technology with LifeWave:
⏬ Click below to shop Lifewave products ⏬
https://www.lifewave.com/michaeljaco
Power of the Patch Information Resource: Go to: https://liveyounger.com/
Also remember to go into our two other sites to get the answers to questions you might have about presenting the product.
https://liveyoungersuccess.com/
https://liveyoungerproducts.com/
Preferred customer and distributor https://michaelkjaco.com
Join us every week for Miracle Monday at 5 PM EST for Product Testimonials & Questions
This 60 Minute Webinar Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About Phototherapy & LifeWave!!
~ Great for Guests, Customers & Brand Partners ~
⏬ Click the link below for Webinar access ⏬
https://michaelkjaco.com/zoom/
Reverse the affects of the vaccines, shedding, and toxin dumps plus fortify your system to survive and thrive with a Life enhancing "natural product line" by cutting edge Dr. Christina Rahm. Designed to heal and enhance natural health:
Root Wellness use "Jaco" to activate your own personal account to order and create your own code to share and grow your own success at checkout: https://therootbrands.com/jaco
STOP!!! Don't use a cell phone without protection - 5G EMF is one of the TOP FIVE GREATEST HEALTH THREATS of our lifetime! 🚫📱
Watch real results!! See what our DNA thinks of nano graphene oxide and 5G super weapon & how Intuitive Warrior EMF Protection can help you and your family stay safe from EMF radiation!
Don't risk your health—get your EMF protection now at https://emfintuitivewarrior.com/
🛡️ #EMFSafety #IntuitiveWarrior
Ascent Nutrition Products Use Michael15 for 15% off at checkout trough Oct 1st:
Pine Pollen Tincture: https://goascentnutrition.co/46KbtKD
Pine Needle Extract: https://goascentnutrition.co/44FqNXi
Ascent Coffee: https://goascentnutrition.co/3row8DW
MAXIMIZE YOUR ENERGY, FLEXIBILITY & ENDURANCE WITH C60 EVO
ORGANIC EDIBLE OILS & SERUMS
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...
Activation Products Homepage:
https://tracking.activationproducts.com/JQZJ554Z/27L9LNR/
A New You Starts With Neumi: https://neumi.com/Michaeljaco/home
Michael Jaco Intuition, RV, RI, Past lives, and much more Courses, Jaco Tube/Social Media, Merchandise and discounted wellness products: https://michaelkjaco.com
The Intuitive Warrior 2nd Edition Book: https://www.bookdepository.com/search...
The Awakening of a Warrior 2nd edition Preorder: https://www.amazon.com/Awakening-Warrior-Lives-Remembered-Intuitive/dp/1888729929/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1W4MLKY8E5D3L&keywords=michael+jaco&qid=1684359703&s=books&sprefix=mi%2Cstripbooks%2C2335&sr=1-3
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/unleashingin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNl2oa7ge...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Truth Social: Michael Jaco
Twitter: @michaeljaco9
Telegram: https://t.me/unleashingintuitionsecrets
TicToc: https://www.tiktok.com/@michaeljaco
Podcast Channels:
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Podbean - https://michaelkjaco.podbean.com
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7pWLzHj...
Amazon Music/Audible - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/684...
Michaelkjaco Website - https://michaelkjaco.com/podcasts/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.