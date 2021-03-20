SEC DEF AUSTIN VISITS INDIA. WHAT TO EXPECT?

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In a 180 turn from his previous business partners, President Biden has dropped? the Communist Chinese and has sent his rep. Sec Def Austin to meet and greet members of the world's largest Democracy.
If you want to get a good flavor for some of the issues that India is interested in, check out the following. Both are good. Remember that India has it's own perceptions of the US that may or may not make sense to you (if you are an US viewer)
Amt Sengupta (political analysis) https://www.youtube.com/user/TheRealS...
WION News:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzLZJ...
Check out my videos on the Quad Powers Alliance!
More on the Trump era revival of Quad:
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Inte...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiWjF...