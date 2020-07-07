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CIA Agent Whistleblower Kevin Shipp.
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396 views • July 07, 2020
Kevin Shipp exposes the Shadow Government and deep state. 3 hours long but worth listening to. They wan't to destroy the America we built. With the help of our enemies and brain washed citizens the deep state has started a war on our soil from within. We have been invaded but not from an outside entity.
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