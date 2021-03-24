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Book Review of "A Disquisition on Government"
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VolumesOfValue presents insightful audio reviews of nonfiction books.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact our society.
Book review of -
A Disquisition on Government and a Discourse on the Constitution and Government of the United States
By John C. Calhoun
Publication date 1851
Free download at archive.org.
A transcript is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact our society.
Book review of -
A Disquisition on Government and a Discourse on the Constitution and Government of the United States
By John C. Calhoun
Publication date 1851
Free download at archive.org.
A transcript is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
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