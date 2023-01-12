Yeast-Free in 2023 with Jill Hartland, BSN, RN, CCRN-K

Is your New Year’s Resolution to take charge of your health? If so, this is YOUR year! Good health starts in the mouth and goes all the way to the gut.



A common problem seen by physicians across the country is yeast overgrowth (bloating, loose stools, yeast infections, etc.). Yeast is in the fungus family and antibiotics are a common culprit for yeast overgrowth because they kill the healthy bacteria along with the bad bacteria, and don’t kill the yeast. Yeast grows on sugar, so eating a high sugar eating plan also causes yeast overgrowth.





Join Dr. Hotze and Jill Hartland, BSN, RN, CCRN-K as they discuss the dangers of yeast overgrowth and the benefits of a yeast-free eating program. Let this be YOUR year and take charge of your health!





