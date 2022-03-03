This is going to lead to WWIII, drawing in China, leading to nuclear exchanges. America is personalising the war by attacking Putin personally.



Your Dissident Priest wrote that Roman Abramovich holds some of Putins personal wealth. Your Priest warned Roman was sending home to Russia his Boeing 767 and his Eclipse Mega Yacht as are other Oligarchs.



The Globalists have made Putin public enemy number one. This Jew Bill Browder is a malcontent and a notorious Russian asset stripper who was indicted over a $230m Russsian tax fraud. In 2005, after ten years of business deals in Russia, Browder was blacklisted by the Russian government as a "threat to national security" and denied entry to the country.



Bowders grandfather was leader of the US communist party.



He's not to be believed. He's one of the scumbags that calls upon governments to protect his investments using their military. He's a creator of wars. One of the men in the shadows who profits from wars as the Jew Rothschilds have done for generations.