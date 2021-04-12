BoJo the Clown's Warning

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Boris Johnson warns people not to meet friends and family indoors - even if they have had the vaccine.
"Even though your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection," the prime minister warned.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=on3pOqI7ymc
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