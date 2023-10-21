Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GHOST FOREST!
channel image
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
1 Subscribers
65 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Davis Fire on the Kootenai National Forest of Northwest Montana was allowed to burn without a lot of suppression. This is a common practice, and so such fires make a mess. Here we take a look at what is left after the fire moved through. The year following, greenery sprouts up, dominated by the Fireweed Plant. Fireweed is beautiful with pink flowers that attract lots of Bees. Beekeepers prize the flower for its fine, sweet honey. 

Keywords
travelsocial lifebees and food

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket