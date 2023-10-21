THE GHOST FOREST!

The Davis Fire on the Kootenai National Forest of Northwest Montana was allowed to burn without a lot of suppression. This is a common practice, and so such fires make a mess. Here we take a look at what is left after the fire moved through. The year following, greenery sprouts up, dominated by the Fireweed Plant. Fireweed is beautiful with pink flowers that attract lots of Bees. Beekeepers prize the flower for its fine, sweet honey.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.