THE GHOST FOREST!

The Davis Fire on the Kootenai National Forest of Northwest Montana was allowed to burn without a lot of suppression. This is a common practice, and so such fires make a mess. Here we take a look at what is left after the fire moved through. The year following, greenery sprouts up, dominated by the Fireweed Plant. Fireweed is beautiful with pink flowers that attract lots of Bees. Beekeepers prize the flower for its fine, sweet honey.

