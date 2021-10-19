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Election Fraud and Truth Watch The Audits 2020
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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420 views • October 19, 2021
The Vision Host: Sherri Lynn
A short video to bring awareness to alection fraud and the difference between Trump and Obahma. Freedom and taking back our country. One Nation Under God!!!
My website https://sherrilynn.com

To Make a Donation Shop Our Store. https://mycbdhealth.com Gods Medicine Genesis 1 : 29 All Seed Bearing Herbs!

Dear Lord Jesus, We pray for strength, wisdom and protection for our military, soldiers, Police, and all that are helping those under attack all over the world, in this war on humanity. We Pray for President Trump and all our Godly Jesus believing leaders of America and the world for wisdom and spiritual knowledge to lead us with God through the battles with deliverance and understanding. Restore this Republic back to you Lord Jesus. America is one Nation under God in Jesus name with liberty and justice for us all! Help us all to come into one mind and one accord in Jesus name. United we stand but divided we fall. We must stand and fight the good fight of Faith! When there is nothing left to do, we must stand on that rock of our Salvation!

Saints in Christ Jesus, we must stand in Jesus name and say no more! Start sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We need to lead others to Christ. “For God so loved the world, that He gave us His only begotten Son (Jesus) that who so ever believe in Him (Jesus) will have eternal life!” We Praise you Lord, In Thanksgiving we Praise You!
May God Bless You All and Keep You Safe in Jesus Name… Amen! Thank You All in Christ Jesus and Blessings ……………..Sherri Lynn


God Bless, Thank You!
Sherri Lynn

God Bless, Thank You!
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumptruthelection 2020usaelection fraudaudits
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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