© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor gives "final lesson" on medical coercion
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 29, 2021
Alison Morrow, November 26, 2021
Dr. Julie Ponesse was a Professor of Ethics at Huron College at the University of Western Ontario and holds a PhD in Ethics and ancient philosophy. She was fired after 20 years on the job for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Ponesse is currently working as the Pandemic Ethics Scholar for The Democracy Fund— a charity that is dedicated to fighting for civil liberties across Canada.
OFF GRID-ISH YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcGOUotOjnA
Dr. Julie Ponesse was a Professor of Ethics at Huron College at the University of Western Ontario and holds a PhD in Ethics and ancient philosophy. She was fired after 20 years on the job for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Ponesse is currently working as the Pandemic Ethics Scholar for The Democracy Fund— a charity that is dedicated to fighting for civil liberties across Canada.
OFF GRID-ISH YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcGOUotOjnA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.