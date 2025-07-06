BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Turbo Toons (1994, SNES)
2 views • 23 hours ago

Turbo Toons is a racing game developed and published by British company Empire Software. It was only released in Europe and Australia. A planned North American release was cancelled.

Turbo Toons is a fun-racer starring a lot of cartoon characters from various Hanna-Barbera shows like Yogi Bear or Hong Kong Phooey. The game supports up to five players via Multitap.

Each track consists of single screen which is displayed from a top-down view. Up to six characters compete in a race. You can play a single race, training, our a tournament in various leagues. Characters differ in four attributes:  speed, acceleration, grip, and energy. You can collect white crystals on the tracks and spend them between races to raise your abilities. Crystals of other colours give you either temporary enhancements like increased speed, or a disability in the form of a rain cloud. The rain will lower your attributes, but it can transferred to another character by bumping into them. Hearts will restore your energy. Apart from running (the characters don't use vehicles) who can jump to avoid obstacles or to hit and thus stun other characters.

sneshanna-barberaracing gameepire software
