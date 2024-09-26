Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 26, 2024 – NUKE ALERT: Russia announces intention to deploy NUCLEAR WEAPONS if attacked by Ukraine + NATO drones or missile barrage

- NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted, charged with bribery and wire fraud

- Putin declares escalated posture for nuclear retaliation

- #Russia will use nuclear weapons to retaliate against massive drone or missile attacks

- Israel rapidly escalating war with Lebanon, using same deceptive, violent tactics they used in #Gaza

- Israel's military will face decimation if they wage a ground invasion of Lebanon

- All about the Litani River: Irrigation water and power source

- Interview with Matt Bracken on invasion threats and sabotage threats against America

- Sermon #60 - Revelation Ch 17 - God ENDS human civilization and resets the planet as angels REJOICE at his wrath unleashed





