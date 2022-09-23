Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Conscience, Muse and First Lady of the Revolution: Mercy Otis Warren
0 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 2 months ago |

Mercy Otis Warren was one of the most formidable intellectuals in eighteenth-century America. Her prolific writing on the most important issues of the time, along with her massive history of the Revolution also earns her the title of America’s first female historian.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 23, 2022

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryfoundersamerican revolutionmercy otis warren

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket