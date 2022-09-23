Conscience, Muse and First Lady of the Revolution: Mercy Otis Warren

Mercy Otis Warren was one of the most formidable intellectuals in eighteenth-century America. Her prolific writing on the most important issues of the time, along with her massive history of the Revolution also earns her the title of America’s first female historian.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 23, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
