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ПАНДЕМИЧЕСКОЕ СОГЛАШЕНИЕ... Подведение итогов работы сессии ВАЗ и оценка наших действий.
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3164 views • December 03, 2021
С 29 ноября по 1 декабря 2021 года в Женеве проходила специальная сессия Всемирной ассамблеи здравоохранения (ВАЗ). На повестке дня стоял единственный вопрос “о разработке конвенции, соглашения или иного международного документа ВОЗ по обеспечению готовности к пандемии”.
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