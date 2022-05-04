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In this clip of the murderous events in #Odessa on 2nd of May 2014, when UkroNazis burned alive 50 civilians, we can see all the Democratic values that the #EU and #US claims #Zelensky's #Ukronazi
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723 views • May 04, 2022
In this clip of the murderous events in #Odessa on 2nd of May 2014, when UkroNazis burned alive 50 civilians, we can see all the Democratic values that the #EU and #US claims #Zelensky's #Ukronazi Govt in #Ukraine is defending today.
1st value is mental illness,
2nd is violence,
3rd one is lying,
4th is killing Russians or orthodox belivers
5th one is nazism
1st value is mental illness,
2nd is violence,
3rd one is lying,
4th is killing Russians or orthodox belivers
5th one is nazism
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