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My friend died. THIS is what she taught me
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264 views • April 20, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Glenn’s job not only is to warn you about what’s coming, he says, but to encourage you as well. And one of the most important ways to remain encouraged during these trying times is to decide WHO YOU ARE. Because if you don’t, Glenn explains, then the rest of the world will decide who you are instead. Decide the characteristics that define you, and speak them aloud for the next 60 days. Because you ARE that person...you may have just allowed somebody (or the world) to talk you out of it.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCHYtZQ3hsQ
Glenn’s job not only is to warn you about what’s coming, he says, but to encourage you as well. And one of the most important ways to remain encouraged during these trying times is to decide WHO YOU ARE. Because if you don’t, Glenn explains, then the rest of the world will decide who you are instead. Decide the characteristics that define you, and speak them aloud for the next 60 days. Because you ARE that person...you may have just allowed somebody (or the world) to talk you out of it.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCHYtZQ3hsQ
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